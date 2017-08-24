Wagner woman pleads guilty to drug-related charge

Audra Turner, 26, was charged with unauthorized possession of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. Turner was arrested in June near a East Third Avenue apartment in Mitchell.

"I surrounded myself with people I should not have. I have a daughter and I need to make a better life for her," Turner said in court in front of Judge Chris Giles.

Turner skipped her original court date on July 11 and claimed she was "sick." Judge Glen Eng issued her a two-week continuance. During those two weeks, Turner was arrested on another methamphetamine-related charge in Minnehaha County.

Judge Giles sentenced her to four years of probation and she must serve 30 days in jail with credit for 17 days. She was also ordered to pay $1,281.55 in fines and costs.

Unauthorized possession of a controlled substance is a Class 5 felony punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.