    Wednesday night fire damages Woonsocket shop building

    By Daily Republic News Today at 4:18 p.m.
    Woonsocket firefighters respond to a fire Wednesday night northwest of town. (Photo courtesy of the Woonsocket Fire Department)

    WOONSOCKET — No one was injured when a fire broke out at a shop building Wednesday night northwest of Woonsocket.

    According to Woonsocket Fire Chief Travis Coulthard, the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene at 9 p.m., approximately five miles northwest of town, on a property owned by Joe Gunderson.

    The cause of the fire is unclear, Coulthard said, and 30 firefighters from the Woonsocket and Alpena fire departments were on scene for more than three hours putting out the blaze.

    There were no injuries reported, but the main section of the building was likely a complete loss, Coulthard said, while the two side sections sustained damaged but are salvageable.

