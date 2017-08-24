Circuit Court from Aug. 22

Guilty Pleas

• Eric Anderson Jr., 25, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft of more than $2,500 but less than $5,000 dollars. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended and four years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $9,749 in fines and costs.

• Dustin Day, 29, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled schedule I or II substance or drug. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended and four years of probation. He was also ordered to serve 90 days in jail receiving credit for 31 days already served.

• Zackariah Fernandez, 37, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled schedule I or II substance. He was sentenced to four years of probation and he must serve 40 days in jail receiving credit for 35 days already served.

• Elijah Flood, 19, of Salem, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to four years of probation and 30 days in jail.

• Joshua Flyinghawk, 37, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled schedule I or II substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, and four years of probation. He must serve 60 days in jail, with credit for 40. He was also ordered to attend an inpatient drug treatment program.

• Jullian Hiles, 26, of Huron, pleaded guilty to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled schedule I or II substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, and four years of probation. He was also ordered to serve six days in jail, receiving credit for six days already served.

• Justin Lautt, 27, of Plankinton, pleaded guilty to possession and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

• Nicholas O'Conner, 29, of Chadron, Nebraska, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled schedule I or II substance. He was sentenced to four years of probation and he must serve seven days in jail receiving credit for one day already served.

• Austin Wipf, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to rape. A presentence investigation is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Not guilty pleas

• Timothy Burnett, 37, of Arlington, Washington, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled schedule I or II substance or drug and possession of marijuana. A trial is set for Dec. 5.

• Jordana Thill, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled schedule I or II substance. A trial is set for Dec. 5.

Continuances

• James Brinker, 38, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance. His jury trial is set for Sept. 12. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Amy Crandall, 25, of Wolsey, was issued a bench warrant for failing to appear in court. She is charged with unauthorized ingestion of a controlled schedule I or II substance or drug.

• Brenda Dwyer, 44, of Mitchell, was issued a bench warrant for failing to appear in court. She is charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement.

• Andrew Kills Crow, 25, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 5.

• Dawn Long, 28, of Ethan, was granted a continuance. A motions hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31. She is charged with attempted first degree murder and reckless burning.

• Eustace Miles, 49, of Moorehead, Minnesota, was granted a continuance. A trial is set for Dec. 5. He is charged with aggravated assault and second degree rape.

• Merle Northrup, 47, of Mount Vernon, was granted a continuance. A trial is set for Dec. 5. He is charged with grand theft of more than $5,000 less than $100,000.

• Stephanie Pietz, 29, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance. A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17. She is charged with simple assault against a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled schedule I or II substance.

• Nathaniel Scott, 24, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance. A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5. He is charged with a probation violation.