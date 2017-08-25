Elvis is back

Hall will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $20 and $25 and are available by stopping by the ticket office, calling 996-9137 or visiting mitchellact.org.

For the longtime Mitchell residents — who aren't the biggest Elvis Presley fans — Jack and Linda agree that Hall's tribute is a must-see.

"We can't wait," Jack said. "It's something great for all ages."

Hall previously performed in Mitchell in 2016, nearly filling the entire theater despite concerts and other events taking place in the community for the Corn Palace Festival.

Jack and Linda opted for the Elvis impersonator because it looked like "something fun to do" and ever since, they've been hooked. For Linda, the show is therapeutic, helping in her recovery from serious injuries she sustained two years ago.

In August 2015, Linda, then 63, and her grandson, Drake, were leaving the Corn Palace Festival on Main Street. Walking across the intersection of East Third Avenue and North Lawler Street in Mitchell, they were struck by a car.

Both Linda and her grandson survived, but not without spending many days in the hospital. But what's helped her is Hall and his tribute show.

"It's good therapy, good friends and awesome people," Jack said.

The duo has since traveled to 11 states, seeing countless of Hall's shows. They've followed Hall and his crew to so many places, they've become good friends with him and his crew, often given seats at any of his shows.

"The people are just amazing," Jack said of Hall and his crew. "The first time we saw them was in Mitchell, and (Linda) had such a good time."

Hall began his career as an Elvis tribute in 2006 and starred on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2008, making six appearances and placing in the top 10 finalists.

In his career, Hall has won the Spirit of Elvis Award. He also worked with the Elvis Presley Enterprises, Legends in Concert and is officially recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world.

"My goal is simply to capture the essence of Elvis Presley, to pay tribute with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his image, and above all else his fans," Hall said in a press release.

And for the many Elvis fans in the Mitchell area, including the Earls, Saturday will be a good time — especially for Linda.

"She'll be sitting in the front row Saturday night," Jack said with a laugh. " ... They're just so kind to Linda and they've taken an interest her, and will give her a hug and kiss. She likes that."