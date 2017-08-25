Originally announced by Winner Regional Healthcare one year ago with plans to break ground in late 2016, bids for the project came in too high, forcing hospital officials to send the project to bid a second time.

Since the second bidding process was announced in May, locals say they haven't heard any updates on the hospital's progress, and Winner Mayor Frank Finney said it's cause for concern.

"I think everybody is concerned about it," Finney said. "The bids aren't getting approved and nothing's getting done. I'm sure the hospital board is concerned, too, because they intended to turn some earth this fall, but I don't think that's going to happen."

The renovation, now with no definitive beginning date from officials, is expected to include a 28,000-square-foot expansion to the facility, along with another 16,000-square-foot overhaul to its current structure. The project includes the construction of a new clinic, emergency room, operating room and lab and radiology department, along with a streamlined registration area for the entire facility.

And despite residents' concerns, Winner Regional Healthcare Center Communications and Foundation Director Jody Engel said the hospital "is still committed" to the project.

Since original bids on the project came in higher than expected, architects and contractors have been working together to find areas where cost can be reduced, Engel said. For example, if panels were originally designed at a custom size, they have now been adjusted to be a standard size, Engel said.

With those modifications, and because the project is being funded, in part, through a low-interest Community Facilities Loan from the United States Department of Agriculture, the federal government has to approve the bids, which is what the hospital is waiting for now. But residents can rest easy knowing the federal approval is the final step before construction on the renovation can start. A tentative date for approval is not available, Engel said, and if the project were to be approved in the winter months, construction would likely be halted until spring 2018.

"We would have liked to have that approval by winter, but the federal government has continually taken longer than expected throughout this project," Engel said. "We are still entirely committed to the project still, and we're committed to doing so without making changes to the important portions that impact patient care."

At the time of the health care center's announcement to expand its services, Finney and city council members applauded the hospital's efforts to boost the quality of life in Winner, and hoped the stronger health services would draw more families to town.

But with the project now in limbo, Finney said it's likely the town's economic well-being would be hurt if the expansion fell through, and many people would be disappointed. But he also voiced confidence that the project will be done eventually.

"I think everybody thinks it's going to go through, but people just get impatient waiting," he said.