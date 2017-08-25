Platte, Armour residents to begin 45-mile charity swim today

But this time it's for charity, rather than competition.

The Armour pair, along with Platte resident Linda Dehaai, will embark on a three-day, 45-mile swim spanning three days from the Chamberlain bridge to the Platte-Winner Bridge in an effort to raise money to purchase a generator for a missionary hospital in southern Nigeria built by a Platte native.

"I think it's for a good cause, and if we can make people aware of it by three crazy people swimming that kind of distance in the Missouri River, I'm all for it," Werkmeister said, adding more than $2,500 of the trio's $18,000 goal had been raised as of Thursday.

And for Dehaai, the connection to the fundraiser is personal.

While growing up in Platte, Dehaai was a classmate of the hospital's founder, Kari Brink, and they remain in contact. In December, Dehaai received a Christmas letter from Brink, who outlined the need for the generator before the hospital could open.

So, taking an idea from a man she met in 2011 who was swimming 1,000 miles to raise money for breast cancer research, Dehaai began planning Friday's swim in Platte.

"I kind of thought to myself, 'Well, I can do that,' " Dehaai said. "I don't have four months to do that, exactly — I don't have that time or the muscle to do that, but I like the river so I could do something similar."

A year after the breast cancer fundraiser was completed by the man from London, Dehaai and the Werkmeisters swam 15 miles, raising $10,000 to drill water wells in India. So the three are familiar with each other and are comfortable with the Missouri River.

Each of the swimmers intends to swim the full 45 miles — 15 miles each day with breaks at night — but if weather is a problem or somebody has a health issue, the plan could change, Dehaai said. Additionally, each swimmer will be accompanied by a kayaker who will watch the weather and assist swimmers if there is an emergency.

For Brink, who now lives in North Carolina, knowing south central South Dakota continues to support her work is more than she could have imagined.

"I just think it's fantastic," she said. "The people in Platte and the surrounding areas, they have really big hearts. They have love in their hearts for people they've never even met from across the sea and that speaks volumes."

The generator is a critical component to the hospital, Brink said, as electricity in Nigeria is unreliable. While living in the country for about 10 years, Brink said the power went out at least once each day.

This will be the second Nigerian hospital opened through Brink's work.

In 1996, she opened a clinic that is now a 50-bed hospital, before moving back to the United States. She has been working to open the second hospital for more than 10 years, she said.

"All I want is to serve these people physically and spiritually," Brink said. "The people back in South Dakota helping me do that mean more to me than they'll ever know."