McKellips represented his hometown of Alcester and the surrounding area in the South Dakota Senate from 1977 to 1978 and 1981 to 1994. During his legislative tenure, McKellips served as assistant minority leader, minority leader and majority leader.

McKellips was also the Democratic nominee for governor in 1978.

McKellips, 94, died last Friday and his funeral will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Alcester.