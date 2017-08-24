Driver injured after swerving to avoid a deer near Parkston
PARKSTON — A Sioux Falls woman who attempted to avoid a deer near Parkston last week sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, 38-year-old Kristi Paetow swerved to avoid a deer approximately nine miles west of Parkston, causing the vehicle to leave the road and to roll onto its top. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Paetow was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.
Paetow was transported by ambulance to a Parkston hospital after the crash on South Dakota Highway 44.
Two other occupants in the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 18-year-old Sioux Falls woman Caiman Farr and a 17-year-old female passenger, were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Parkston Ambulance and Parkston Fire and Rescue assisted Highway Patrol at the scene. Highway Patrol investigated the crash and no charges are pending against Paetow.