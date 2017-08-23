Mitchell man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Dale Haukaas, 37, was charged with four felonies, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of unauthorized ingestion of a controlled schedule I or II substance or drug. Haukaas admitted his guilty plea on Tuesday at the Davison County Public Safety Center.

On the morning of June 6, Haukaas made contact with a male, who was not identified in court documents, in the hallway of the apartment building where they reside. The unnamed man claimed Haukaas insisted he follow him to his apartment "so they could talk." He also claimed Haukaas accused him of "snitching" on him and threatened him with "a large knife with a black and gray blade" and was in fear for his life, according to court documents.

Haukaas, who already had a warrant out for his arrest from a previous matter, was taken into custody and brought to the Mitchell Police Department for questioning. Haukaas also tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of arrest. Haukaas was also currently on federal probation, according to court documents.

In court on Tuesday, Haukaas pleaded guilty to the four charges but stated in front of Judge Chris Giles, he "did not really threaten" the victim and that his "door was wide open" so the victim was not trapped.

Judge Giles ordered a presentence investigation because he wanted to know more about Haukaas before he was officially sentenced. Haukaas will remain in custody at the Davison County jail until his sentence hearing on Oct. 3.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a Class 3 felony punishable upon conviction of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Unauthorized ingestion of a controlled schedule I or II substance or drug is a Class 5 felony punishable upon conviction of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.