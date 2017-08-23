One injured when car strikes Dependable Recycling trailer

Phoenix Sigmund was treated on scene after the 2003 Nissan Altima he was driving crashed into the back of a Dependable Recycling trailer at 7:57 a.m. on North Edgerton Street in Mitchell, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, according to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety.

Mitchell Police Sgt. Brad Buysse said workers with Dependable Recycling had just stopped the truck to start picking up recyclables when the crash occurred. Sigmund, who officials said was traveling an estimated 20 to 25 mph, was cited for careless driving and no proof of financial responsibility.

Buysse said the Nissan was a total loss and was towed from the scene. The trailer for Dependable Recycling sustained an estimated $500 in damage, he said.

Responding agencies to the crash were the Mitchell Police and Fire/EMS divisions.

Due to the crash, Buysse reminded Mitchell motorists to use extra caution as school begins in the city. A Nixle alert was sent early Monday morning reminding drivers to ensure “all arrive safely at their final destination.”