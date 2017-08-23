Winner's Main Street to become two-way street in 2020
WINNER — Business owners will have their way in Winner.
According to Winner Mayor Frank Finney, the Winner City Council on Monday voted to change the town's Main Street from a one-way road to a two-way street, following input from business owners who said access to their stores would be easier with two-way traffic.
The change won't happen until 2020, Finney said, when a state project will move a stoplight from the intersection of Second Street and Lamro Street to Second Street and Main Street. The change will accommodate the areas that see more ambulance and fire traffic.
Originally, Finney said locals could not come up with benefits of changing Main Street to a two-way street, so city officials anticipated the road would remain as-is.
But after hearing input from the business owners, Finney said city council members changed their minds in the hopes of it resulting in economic benefits.