Winner's Main Street to become two-way street in 2020

The change won't happen until 2020, Finney said, when a state project will move a stoplight from the intersection of Second Street and Lamro Street to Second Street and Main Street. The change will accommodate the areas that see more ambulance and fire traffic.

Originally, Finney said locals could not come up with benefits of changing Main Street to a two-way street, so city officials anticipated the road would remain as-is.

But after hearing input from the business owners, Finney said city council members changed their minds in the hopes of it resulting in economic benefits.