Eric Anderson Jr., 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell to a felony charge of grand theft of more than $2,500 but less than or equal to $5,000.

Anderson Jr. worked as an employee of Whiskey Creek in Mitchell between Nov. 12, 2015, to Jan. 30, 2016. During that time, he would use a manager's employee number to void off items from checks after they were paid and take the money for himself, according to court documents.

Judge Chris Giles sentenced Anderson Jr. to five years in prison, with five years suspended and four years of probation. Anderson Jr. was also ordered to pay $8,645 in restitution and an additional $1,104 in court fines and costs.

Grand theft of more than $2,500 but less than or equal to $5,000 is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.