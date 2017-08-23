Kimball school’s playground gets a facelift

Over the past five years, the equipment — which included tunnels, slides and monkey bars — had taken a downhill turn, Goodall said, and some boards were beginning to rot, nearing an “unsafe point” for the children.

So, over two years, Goodall spearheaded a fundraising campaign, raising $60,000 for the new equipment that was recently installed. The total cost of the equipment was approximately $110,000, and the Kimball School District covered the costs fundraising money couldn’t.

“It’s an absolutely amazing feeling,” Goodall said. “Hearing the kids laughing when they’re going on it and seeing their excitement through their play, and knowing it’s something safe they can play on for years is the whole reason everyone did it.”

The new equipment includes rubber-lined landings, several tunnels, climbing equipment and webs. Only the main apparatus was updated, Goodall said, and the free-standing equipment, like the monkey bars and swings, remained in place.