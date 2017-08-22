Mitchell VFW gets helping hand from county commissioners

Two officials representing Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 2750, located on Main Street in Mitchell, asked the Davison County Commission if it would reduce the rental rate for the Davison County Fairgrounds for a fundraiser in late November. The fundraiser would support the installation of an elevator at the post home, which is part of a larger renovation to add a meeting space the post has lacked since it move up the street.

And while commissioners were concerned about giving one community group a break on the rental rate — which would be $510 per day — the board members decided to empty their personal wallets to support the fundraiser.

After Commissioner Denny Kiner said he'd donate $100 out of his own pocket to support the VFW's rental fee at the fairgrounds, Commissioner John Claggett offered to match his fellow board member.

"I know you guys have had some uphill challenges and more than a few ladders to get up in the air," Claggett said, referring to the VFW's move down Main Street.

A few years ago, the VFW post was forced to move from the corner of First Avenue and Main Street when a wall shared with the former Longhorn Bar was irreparably damaged during the bar's demolition.

So the VFW moved north on Main Street, but was left without a meeting room. Last year, VFW officials told The Daily Republic that the renovation of the second floor of the post home would cost more than $100,000.

"What we're doing, we think, is really a good thing for the community," said VFW member Lyle Sunderland. "In that vein, we want you to consider our request for assistance."

With county approval, the VFW intends to host a fundraiser on Nov. 17 and 18 at the Davison County Fairgrounds.

As a board, the commissioners decided to give a total of $250 to help cover rental expenses. The month will be donated personally by the commissioners, and will not be made using Davison County funds.

And Kiner, himself a veteran but not a VFW member, offered his reason for donating.

"Well, I feel an obligation personally to help the situation," Kiner said.

Commission Chair Brenda Bode suggested the city of Mitchell match the commissioners' $250 donation. Other costs for the rental will be forgiven.

Other business

In other business, the commission:

• Approved minutes from the previous commission meeting and approved bills.

• Met with Matt Tobin, of Butler Machinery, along with Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg, to discuss machinery needs for the Davison County Highway Department.

• Approved a plat of a tract of land in rural Davison County, which will allow applicant Jeremy Wermers to apply for a building permit. The land near Ethan is expected to be used for a 240-unit hog facility. The plan does not meet the criteria to make it a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO).

• Delayed a discussion on South Dakota Association of County Commissioners convention resolutions until next week.

• Accepted $350 in Unified Judicial System grant funds and appropriated $3,336 for courtroom improvements.

• Continued 2018 budget discussions.