MCTEA ‘a great fit’ for Mitchell School District

MCTEA offers eight programs for Mitchell School District students, Thill said, as well as students from Mount Vernon, Ethan and Parkston, making it a regional hub for career and technical education.

“That was our philosophy when we opened,” Thill said. “To have a regional academy to benefit not just Mitchell but the rest of our region.”

Located across the street from the Mitchell High School, MCTEA partners with Mitchell Technical Institute. The academy provides hands-on learning, Thill said, offering courses ranging from introductory to highly skilled. Students can also earn high school, technical institute and college credit, giving them the “upper hand,” Thill said.

And since the academy’s inception five years ago, the relationship between Mitchell Tech and the high school has strengthened, making the institute no longer the “place across the street,” according to Julie Brookbank, associate to the president at Mitchell Tech.

“We had a very hard time in past years getting the attention of students at the high school,” Brookbank said. “ … When we moved, we weren’t the building across the street any longer, we were a bit of a destination.”

Mitchell Tech’s move to its new campus south of Interstate 90 in July 2011 also allowed the high school to take over the vacated space, utilizing it for career and technical education (CTE) courses, which Brookbank said is what the facility was built and intended for.

It also provided CTE classes with a “place to call home,” Brookbank said, giving the courses the physical exposure it needed to garner interest from the high school students.

“Even speaking as just a citizen, I’m glad to see that building is well used and well purposed,” Brookbank said. “It has become an important part of the educational scene in Mitchell.”

As Gov. Dennis Daugaard pushes the importance of career and technical education in the state, so is the Mitchell School District.

Thill said the academy is not only giving its students an opportunity to explore different career avenues, it’s also “opening the door” for students and their parents to the technical schools within South Dakota.

“I think you’ve seen push by our governor and the importance of having a supply of workers in South Dakota, and MCTEA is helping to provide those opportunities,” Thill said.

Of the eight programs provided, Thill said welding is one of the most popular paths, along with the health field. Thill added that there are “large numbers” of students in each of the areas, which include biomedical science, nutrition and culinary arts, architecture and construction, agriculture, food and natural resources, automotive technology and engineering.

Thill said as the governor and state provide more opportunities in the technical field, he believes there will be an increase in the number of students opting for programs at MCTEA.

And while there’s no plans to add new programs, Thill said there could be down the road if there is a demand for a field within Mitchell or South Dakota.

“It was so great that district was willing to invest in career and technical education and utilize that space to the best of ability,” Brookbank said. “ … It’s such a great fit for them.”