According to the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who Sheriff Steve Brink declined to name, was taken into custody with the help of the heavily armed Mitchell Emergency Response Unit. Possible charges against the adult man include reckless discharge of a firearm and simple domestic assault.

“The many different agencies were used because of the threat of a firearm being used by the male subject,” states a Davison County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The man was taken into the custody of the Davison County Sheriff’s Office to be evaluated by a mental health professional.

And Brink said the sheriff’s office has had previous run-ins with the detained man.

"The sheriff's office had been dealing with the particular individual on and off for a couple of weeks,” Brink said. “The situation kept growing and then a firearm became involved."

Various law enforcement agencies assisted in the apprehension of the man, and the heavily armed Mitchell Emergency Response Unit was deployed to the scene on North Johnston Street in Mount Vernon.

Along with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office and Mitchell Police Division, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene.

The apprehension of the individual began at 8:30 a.m. and took 15 to 20 minutes. The preparations for the apprehension, Brink said, took several hours to set up.

“The actual operation went pretty well,” Brink said. “Everyone went home safe.”

No other information was immediately available Tuesday.