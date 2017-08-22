Mitchell artist earns international award for photograph

To earn the honor, Russell entered four merited images into the competition for review. Judges then selected 644 of nearly 5,8000 entries for the Loan Collection, or the "best of the best," according to a press release from the Professional Photographers of America.

Of Russell's four images, one was selected for the Loan Collection, earning her the silver medalist title for her image "To Where It May Lead," which was taken of a meandering creek in Yosemite National Park. She was one of 108 silver medalists.

Russell's work will be on display from Jan. 14 through 16 at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.