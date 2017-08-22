Tuesday need-to-know: 5 stories

2. Golf-ball sized hail, heavy rains and strong winds whipped through the region Monday, which dampered many people's plans to view the solar eclipse.

3. The Mitchell High School cross country program remains in the process of a full-scale reboot.

4. No one was injured when a man drove through the front of a Chamberlain bank on Monday.

5. Wes Genant, a Parkston native, prepares for upcoming season on South Dakota State University football team's offensive line.