Main Street beautification plan inches forward

The plan wasn't included on the City Council's agenda, and was discussed as part of the budget work session scheduled prior to the regular City Council meeting on Monday.

The plan includes landscaped curbs at Main Street intersections at First, Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth avenues. A median covered in landscaping and a possible monument or other feature would be included between First Avenue and Second Avenue. Of the items included in the proposal, Councilman Jeff Smith said the median is the only new addition to the plan.

The plan also includes a $200,000 shade structure for the Sixth Avenue plaza.

On Monday, the council tentatively agreed to budget $300,000 for the design for the project, then determine at a later date which portions of the project would be included. The board also tentatively decided to move forward with the $200,000 shade structure, but the 2018 budget will be finalized at a later date.

But the plan requires buy-in from MMS&B businesses, which would tax themselves to put money into the plan. Not all of those businesses are interested.

"We have about 60 percent of the folks we've talked to already saying, 'Yes, absolutely, we're in,' " said MMS&B Executive Director Jen Johnston.

That leaves 40 percent of business owners unswayed, and Johnston said some see the streetscape plan as creating a nice street between "a bunch of ugly buildings."

If the City Council decides to fund the project, it was pitched as a way to tie the plaza next to the Corn Palace to the park honoring veterans at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street.

The bumpouts in the historic district would be toned down versions of the recent renovations at the intersection of Main Street and Sixth Avenue. The intersection at Third and Main, the priority intersection, would be the outlier.

"Very similar to what we've done down here on Sixth," said Lyle Pudwill, of Confluence, the company that worked on the streetscape plan.

While Third and Main may be the priority, Council President Steve Rice suggested it may not be the best primary target while a building on Third Avenue is being repaired. Due to the reconstruction of a building between Third Avenue and Rowley Street, the portion of the roadway has been closed for weeks.

The median between First and Second avenues would be 105 feet long and 12 feet wide. But Councilman Mel Olson questioned whether the median would impact trucks that park in that section of the street for deliveries.

If the median is added, Olson said, it may not accommodate delivery trucks or diagonal parking downtown. He said diagonal parking has been a request the public has long clamored for in the downtown district.

"The thing that absolutely everyone says is, 'I don't like the parallel parking,' " Olson said.

The preliminary plan also included a shift from street lights to stop signs throughout the historic downtown district.

Citizen rebukes councilman's claims

One month after Councilman Jeff Smith suggested a referendum on the city's $8 million indoor aquatic center sparked a delay that inflated project costs, one of the leaders of the referendum campaign offered his response.

Before the council approved the consent agenda Monday night, which included a change order to add a $202,000 waterslide into the project contract, Steve Sibson disagreed with Smith's stance.

"To blame those of us who warned the voters that this project was going to cost more with this allegation simply shows the lengths certain people will go with their misinformation campaign," Sibson said.

Sibson also called Smith's statements at the July meeting "factually incorrect."

After the meeting, Smith stood by his July comments.

"He's got his right to his opinion," Smith said.

Spell-checking the veterans park walls

With the dedication of Mitchell's veterans park delayed, Mitchell Chief of Public Safety Lyndon Overweg took the opportunity to put the delay to good use.

While the city is awaits the necessary products to install the donor and memorial walls, Overweg told the council Monday night that people can check the accuracy of the spelling of the names on both the donor wall and the Killed in Action wall at the park.

The proofs of the wall are available on the city of Mitchell's website, and Overweg urged people to check the website to ensure proper spelling. If there is an error, Overweg asked people to contact him directly at 605-995-8400.

He also told the council that three metals benches are available to be sponsored at a rate of $1,500 each, and a total of six spots on the donor wall remain. According to Overweg, one $500, two $2,500, one $5,000 and two $7,500 spots remain available on the wall.

And for those who weren't able to acquire a brick on the Killed in Action wall, there may be an opportunity to honor more veterans.

When Councilwoman Susan Tjarks asked if more walls could be added, Overweg said there is a space to add additional walls.

"There's a chance we could in the future," he said.

The donor wall proofs can be found HERE.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items of the consent agenda:

• Minutes from the Aug. 7 City Council meeting, the Aug. 7 budget work session, July 24 Planning Commission meeting and Aug. 7 Public Health and Safety meeting.

• Various department and committee reports.

• Set City Council meeting start times to 6 p.m. beginning Sept. 5.

• Change order No. 2 to the Mitchell Aquatic Center No. 2016-11 project to Puetz Corporation, to allow for inclusion of a large waterslide.

• Set Sept. 18 as the date for a hearing on the collection of special assessment rolls for 2015 and 2016 construction projects.

• Set Sept. 5 as the date for a hearing on the application to transfer liquor license RL-5756 from Grace LLC, doing business as Ramada Inn, to Boehnen Corporation, doing business as Ramada Inn.

• A noise permit request from Coborn's for a fall gala on Sept. 23.

• Declared several firearms as surplus.

• Change order No. 1 to Mebius Nursery, adding $300 for mulch and a concrete strip under the west side fence. The total project amount would rise to $4,030.

• Gas and fuel quotes, pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and authorized payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Other business

The council considered the following agenda items:

• Met as the Traffic Commission at 6:30 p.m. to approve a request to close the parking lot at Fifth Avenue and Main Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 7 for a farmers market and Downtown Thursday. The commission also approved four street and parking lot closure requests for the Corn Palace Challenge in October.

• Called the City Council meeting to order, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, heard an invocation from First Presbyterian Church, conducted roll call, called for citizen input and heard the Traffic Commission report.

• Heard citizens input from Councilman Steve Rice, who had a question about water usage.

• Held hearings and approved three requests for special event liquor licenses at the Masonic Lodge and two requests from OverTime Steakhouse & Sports Bar. The board also approved three retail liquor license transfers and one retail malt beverage license transfer.

• Set Sept. 5 as the date for a hearing on Terra Eldeen's request for a home occupation conditional use permit to operate a beauty salon at 176 S. Harmon Dr.

• Set Sept. 5 as the date for a hearing on a conditional use permit request from CJG Properties LLC for construction of self-service storage facilities at 1821 W. Eighth Ave.

• Held a hearing and approved a front yard variance request from David and Phyllis Mutziger. The request would allow for a 19-foot by 25-foot variance to install a deck.

• Approved a $16,900 truck purchase for the Parks and Recreation Department to replace a van that was totaled in a crash.

• Approved an actuarial services agreement with Silverstone Group to conduct the 2017 actuarial review of other post-employment benefits. The contract amount will be for $5,500 if approved.

• Approved resolution No. R2017-55, a plat in Block 4 of The Woods First Addition.

• Approved resolution No. R2017-56, a settlement agreement on a civil case involving the city. To resolve the drainage dispute, the city will carve a ditch to limit flooding near the land of the Miillers and Bechens.

• Approved resolution No. R2017-57, a satisfaction of mortgage agreement for 1613 N. Minnesota St.

• Held the second reading and adopted an ordinance updating the storm drainage chapter of Mitchell City Code.