DWU food drive brings in one ton of items

The food drive is part of the university's new student orientation weekend and a part of introducing DWU's newest students to its core values — learning, leadership, faith and service.

The total for this year's drive was 2,573 pounds and students, as well as DWU staff, remained to help sort and stock the shelves.

"It all really comes back to our university's values and we like to use orientation weekend and a community service project to introduce the freshmen to who 'we' are," said Denise Van Meter, associate campus pastor at DWU and co-organizer for the event. "The food drive is special in that it provides an opportunity for Dakota Wesleyan students to volunteer in the community and at the same time, bear witness to the generosity of neighbor helping neighbor."