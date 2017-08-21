Fort Thompson man sentenced to 10 years for assault

Matthew Long Crow was indicted on Oct. 12, 2016, by a federal grand jury for the two charges, along with additional charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Long Crow kidnapped and assaulted his then-girlfriend with a knife between March 10 and March 19, 2016, with the intent to murder her, according to the United States Department of Justice.

After initially pleading not guilty in 2016, Long Crow entered a guilty plea in May.

Following the 10-year sentence, Long Crow will be under supervised release for three years and was ordered to pay $100 in special assessment fines.