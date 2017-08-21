No one hurt after car drove into a Chamberlain bank

According to the Chamberlain Police Department, half of the vehicle ended up parked in the bank, which is located on King Avenue.

"Caused quite a bit of damage to the front of the bank," said Chamberlain Police Chief Joe Hutmacher.

The incident is believed to be accidental, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The bank was open at the time of the crash, Hutmacher said, but neither the driver or anyone in the bank was hurt.

According to the bank's website, the lobby is temporarily closed. The drive-up and ATM options remain open.