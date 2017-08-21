Monday storms drop hail, rain on region

Golf ball-sized hail was reported southeast of Menno, with nickel-sized hail spotted in Corsica, according to Temeyer.

Heavy rain was reported in Armour, and Corsica received 2.75 inches in rain, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. In Wagner, there were periods of heavy rain and wind but no hail, according to the Charles Mix Office of Emergency Management. Olivet saw rain and medium-sized hail during the storm.

“I had three holes in my rear window of my patrol car,” said Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Deputy Maurice Waltner.

No other calls had been made to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department about hail-related damage. Davison County received periods of rain, but no hail was reported, according Davison County Office of Emergency Management. No major power outages were reported according to NorthWestern Energy.