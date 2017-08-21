Search
    Weather dampers viewing of solar eclipse in Mitchell

    By Sara Bertsch Today at 3:52 p.m.
    The Dakota Wesleyan University Math Club held a solar eclipse viewing party Monday at the Corrigan Health Sciences Center. Despite the clouds and rain, people still stood outside to watch as the sky grew darker during the eclipse peak. (Matt Gade / Republic)1 / 4
    The Dakota Wesleyan University Math Club held a solar eclipse "viewing" party at DWU's Corrigan Health Sciences Center on Monday afternoon. Because of the clouds and rain, the club live streamed eclipse moments from across the country. (Matt Gade / Republic)2 / 4
    People watch a livestream of the solar eclipse Monday during Dakota Wesleyan University Math Club’s viewing party at the Corrigan Health Sciences Center. Because of the clouds and rain, the solar eclipse could not be viewed in the Mitchell area. (Matt Gade / Republic)3 / 4
    Boy Scouts, from left, Drex Martinek, 13, Paul Bauman, 13, and Joey Heesch, 12, watch the clouds of a thunderstorm pass while attending a solar eclipse viewing party Monday at Dakota Wesleyan University’s Corrigan Health Sciences Center. (Matt Gade / Republic)4 / 4

    Joan Lubben expected dark skies Monday, but she wasn’t planning it would be because of a thunderstorm.

    Lubben, an associate professor of mathematics at Dakota Wesleyan University, and the campus math club hosted a viewing Monday for the solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking all or a portion of the sun and casting a shadow.

    But at the approximate time of the total eclipse peak, a severe thunderstorm rolled through Davison County, making it nearly impossible to see the phenomenon.

    “I am bummed that I didn’t see a beautiful partial eclipse, but I love storms, so this is the second best thing,” Lubben said. “ … This is as good as it’s going to get.”

    Lubben explained that the dark part of the storm occurred at the exact time the peak of the eclipse, which would have been viewed at 92 percent by Mitchell audiences.

    That didn’t stop Lubben and others from standing outside in the rain, staring at the sky Monday. It wasn’t a total loss, as a live feed of the eclipse was also played inside of the Corrigan Health Sciences Center on Dakota Wesleyan’s campus.

    But everyone was a little disappointed, including the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in Mitchell, who were working to earn an eclipse patch.

    “It’s still a cool experience. We still all got to get together,” said Charola Martinek, who is a mother of one of the Boy Scouts as well as a parent volunteer. “ … We were really pumped to see it, but we can’t control the weather.”

    Toward the end of the viewing, Lubben suggested the scouts, along with other viewers, keep their eclipse glasses for 2024. In seven years, another partial eclipse will be viewable in Mitchell, but it will be at a lower percentage.

