Weather dampers viewing of solar eclipse in Mitchell

But at the approximate time of the total eclipse peak, a severe thunderstorm rolled through Davison County, making it nearly impossible to see the phenomenon.

“I am bummed that I didn’t see a beautiful partial eclipse, but I love storms, so this is the second best thing,” Lubben said. “ … This is as good as it’s going to get.”

Lubben explained that the dark part of the storm occurred at the exact time the peak of the eclipse, which would have been viewed at 92 percent by Mitchell audiences.

That didn’t stop Lubben and others from standing outside in the rain, staring at the sky Monday. It wasn’t a total loss, as a live feed of the eclipse was also played inside of the Corrigan Health Sciences Center on Dakota Wesleyan’s campus.

But everyone was a little disappointed, including the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in Mitchell, who were working to earn an eclipse patch.

“It’s still a cool experience. We still all got to get together,” said Charola Martinek, who is a mother of one of the Boy Scouts as well as a parent volunteer. “ … We were really pumped to see it, but we can’t control the weather.”

Toward the end of the viewing, Lubben suggested the scouts, along with other viewers, keep their eclipse glasses for 2024. In seven years, another partial eclipse will be viewable in Mitchell, but it will be at a lower percentage.