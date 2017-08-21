Juvenile injured in Freeman crash

Leatherman, of Sioux Falls, was talking to a female juvenile who was sitting in the front passenger seat when the vehicle started to go off the side of the road. As the driver tried to correct it, the vehicle exited the road and entered the ditch, according to Hutchinson County Sheriff Jim Zeeb.

The juvenile sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Freeman hospital. Leatherman and a second passenger, 20-year-old Colby Carroll, were not injured.

Other responding agencies were the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Menno Fire Department and a Menno ambulance.