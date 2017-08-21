Monday need-to-know: 5 stories

2. The Mitchell City Council is one item away from approving the addition of a $202,000 water slide to the city's aquatic center project. The meeting will begin after a 5:30 p.m. budget work session and a 6:30 p.m. Traffic Commission meeting.

3. Despite lower attendance, the South Dakota Class B state amateur baseball tournament brought in $54,126 in admission and officials are pleased.

4. Volleyball is back in full swing as the Mitchell High School team opener starts Tuesday and Dakota Wesleyan University's season begins Wednesday.

5. Two Illinois residents sustained serious injuries in a Sunday morning crash north of Salem.