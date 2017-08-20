Mitchell's $202K waterslide one formality away from reality

The Mitchell City Council will consider approving a change order for the city's aquatic center project to add a large waterslide that many initially expected would be part of the project. If approved at Monday's City Council meeting at Mitchell City Hall, the construction portion of the contract will rise to $7,615,500.

The meeting will begin after a 5:30 p.m. budget work session and a 6:30 p.m. Traffic Commission meeting.

The funding for the slide was approved in June, more than one year after Mitchell residents hit the polls to vote in support of the $8 million project. Prior to the December 2015 vote, the large slide was included in drawings of the project presented to the public. Councilman Mel Olson said in June that not including the slide would have been a "bait and switch."

The slide was made possible when the Mitchell Parks and Recreation Department sent out a request for proposal to find an exclusive beverage supplier for the department. Pepsi-Cola distributor WP Beverages LLC, which has a facility in Mitchell, returned a proposal that would provide $200,000 to support the slide if it became the exclusive department beverage supplier.

The department will honor its existing contracts with Coca-Cola until they expire.

The indoor aquatic facility, which is being added onto the Mitchell Recreation Center on North Main Street, is expected to be completed in June 2018.

The council will also consider changing the start time of its Monday meetings.

According to the agenda, the eight-person board will consider conducting its meetings at 6 p.m. beginning Sept. 5. The item does not state if the earlier start would be temporary or permanent.

Meetings currently start at 6:30 p.m., but began at 7:30 p.m. until early 2016. In February 2016, City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein made a request on behalf of unnamed City Council members to move meetings to 6 p.m., but then-Councilwoman Bev Robinson and current Councilman Mel Olson objected. Olson recommended the 6:30 p.m. start.

The time change is included on the consent agenda, meaning it would be approved without discussion unless a council member motions to take it off the consent agenda.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• Minutes from the Aug. 7 City Council meeting, the Aug. 7 budget work session, July 24 Planning Commission meeting and Aug. 7 Public Health and Safety meeting.

• Various department and committee reports.

• Set City Council meeting start times to 6 p.m. beginning Sept. 5.

• Change order No. 2 to the Mitchell Aquatic Center No. 2016-11 project to Puetz Corporation, to allow for inclusion of a large waterslide.

• Set Sept. 18 as the date for a hearing on the collection of special assessment rolls for 2015 and 2016 construction projects.

• Set Sept. 5 as the date for a hearing on the application to transfer liquor license RL-5756 from Grace LLC, doing business as Ramada Inn, to Boehnen Corporation, doing business as Ramada Inn.

• A noise permit request from Coborn's for a fall gala on Sept. 23.

• Declare several firearms as surplus.

• Change order No. 1 to Mebius Nursery, adding $300 for mulch and a concrete strip under the west side fence. The total project amount would rise to $4,030.

• Gas and fuel quotes, pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and authorize payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Begin with a budget work session at 5:30 p.m.

• Meet as the Traffic Commission at 6:30 p.m. to consider a request to close the parking lot at Fifth Avenue and Main Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 7 for a farmers market and Downtown Thursday. The commission will also consider four street and parking lot closure requests for the Corn Palace Challenge in October.

• Call the City Council meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from First Presbyterian Church, conduct roll call, call for citizen input and hear the Traffic Commission report.

• Hold hearings on three requests for special event liquor licenses at the Masonic Lodge and two requests from OverTime Steakhouse & Sports Bar. The board will also consider three retail liquor license transfers and one retail malt beverage license transfer.

• Action to set Sept. 5 as the date for a hearing on Terra Eldeen's request for a home occupation conditional use permit to operate a beauty salon at 176 S. Harmon Dr.

• Action to set Sept. 5 as the date for a hearing on a conditional use permit request from CJG Properties LLC for construction of self-service storage facilities at 1821 W. Eighth Ave.

• Hold a hearing on a front yard variance request from David and Phyllis Mutziger. The request would allow for a 19-foot by 25-foot variance to install a deck.

• Action on a $16,900 truck purchase for the Parks and Recreation Department to replace a van that was totaled in a crash.

• Action on an actuarial services agreement with Silverstone Group to conduct the 2017 actuarial review of other post-employment benefits. The contract amount would be for $5,500 if approved.

• Action on resolution No. R2017-55, a plat in Block 4 of The Woods First Addition.

• Action on resolution No. R2017-56, a settlement agreement on a civil case involving the city. To resolve the drainage dispute, the city will carve a ditch to limit flooding near the land of the Miillers and Bechens.

• Action on resolution No. R2017-57, a satisfaction of mortgage agreement for 1613 N. Minnesota St.

• Hold the second reading and consider adoption of an ordinance updating the storm drainage chapter of Mitchell City Code.