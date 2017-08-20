Two injured in Sunday morning crash near Salem

The motorcycle riders were not wearing helmets and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, and the passenger was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Charges are pending against the Jeep driver, 54-year-old Michael Plunk, of St. Louis, Missouri, who did not sustain injuries in the crash. A 71-year-old male passenger was also uninjured.

Responding agencies were the South Dakota Highway Patrol, McCook County Sheriff’s Office and a McCook County ambulance service.