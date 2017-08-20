Two injured in Sunday morning crash near Salem
SALEM — Two Illinois residents sustained serious injuries in a Sunday morning crash north of Salem.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., a 57-year-old man driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle and his passenger, a 50-year-old woman, were traveling west on Interstate 90, near mile marker 364, when a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to merge onto the interstate. The two vehicles collided when the Jeep crossed in front of the motorcycle, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
The motorcycle riders were not wearing helmets and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, and the passenger was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Charges are pending against the Jeep driver, 54-year-old Michael Plunk, of St. Louis, Missouri, who did not sustain injuries in the crash. A 71-year-old male passenger was also uninjured.
Responding agencies were the South Dakota Highway Patrol, McCook County Sheriff’s Office and a McCook County ambulance service.