"It's a wonderful thing," Arleth said. "Sometimes you take things like riding a bike for granted, but it's really great to do something like this."

One of 194 riders, 67-year-old Arleth blended into the crowd of bike enthusiasts donning helmets and riding gear, but the struggles he had to overcome to participate in the event were likely unique, he said.

After finishing an eight-week chemotherapy course in 2014, Arleth had lost a significant amount of weight because the cancer in his throat and thyroid had limited what he could eat, and treatments were difficult on the body. Before the cancer, he weighed 325 pounds.

Then, roughly six months after treatments were complete, Arleth was feeling good enough to begin "getting around" again. And this time he was determined to be healthy.

Starting with one mile and progressing gradually over time, Arleth rode his bike nearly daily around his hometown of Belle Fourche hitting milestones like five miles, 10 miles and 15 miles. Today, he feels guilty if he doesn't fit a 20-mile ride into his schedule. That, he said, is the greatest feeling.

And he hopes Saturday's ride isn't the last time he tours the corn. By the time he's 70, he hopes to participate in the 100-mile ride.

"I tried it when I was heavy and it just wasn't going to work," Arleth said. "One thing led to another and everything's gotten a lot better. I feel 30 years younger."

'Another great year'

The 23rd Tour de Corn, sponsored by the Palace City Pedalers, was a "great success" according to event organizers, drawing in 194 riders spanning several states, 28 of whom participated in a 100-mile ride. The rest of the riders competed in either 15-, 35- or 62-mile rides.

The total amount of money raised was not immediately available, but Palace City Pedalers member Marius Laursen said funds will go toward implementing and maintaining bike trails around the lake, purchasing bike helmets for youth, providing rental bikes for the campground and installing bike racks around town.

"It was another great year of riding," Laursen said.