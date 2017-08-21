Davison Co. to resume 2018 budget talks

Last year, while working on the 2017 budget, the board approved the final $12.218 million budget in September.

Other business

The commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear both citizen input and board reports.

• 9:15 a.m.: Meet with Dr. Martin Christensen, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2750 commander, regarding permission to use a Davison County Fairgrounds facility.

• 9:30 a.m.: Meet with Matt Tobin, of Butler Machinery, regarding options for leased equipment.

• 10 a.m.: Consider approving a plat as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• 10:05 a.m.: Hold a discussion on a South Dakota Association of County Commissioners fall convention resolution.

• 10:30 a.m.: Meet with Davison County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Peterson regarding a Unified Judicial System grant.

• 10:35 a.m.: Continue the 2018 budget review.

• 11:55 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board and consider approving bills.