Davison Co. to resume 2018 budget talks
The Davison County Commission will use its regular Tuesday meeting to continue building a 2018 budget.
The five-person board is scheduled to spend 80 minutes on budget talks during its 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday at the Davison County North Offices. The commission has regularly set aside time to discuss the budget at most meetings throughout the summer.
Last year, while working on the 2017 budget, the board approved the final $12.218 million budget in September.
Other business
The commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:
• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear both citizen input and board reports.
• 9:15 a.m.: Meet with Dr. Martin Christensen, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2750 commander, regarding permission to use a Davison County Fairgrounds facility.
• 9:30 a.m.: Meet with Matt Tobin, of Butler Machinery, regarding options for leased equipment.
• 10 a.m.: Consider approving a plat as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
• 10:05 a.m.: Hold a discussion on a South Dakota Association of County Commissioners fall convention resolution.
• 10:30 a.m.: Meet with Davison County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Peterson regarding a Unified Judicial System grant.
• 10:35 a.m.: Continue the 2018 budget review.
• 11:55 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board and consider approving bills.