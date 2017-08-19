Rounds: Alt-right groups lack compassion

Rounds, one of the state's two Republican senators, said South Dakotans have made an effort to come together to celebrate diversity. But of his fellow members of Congress, Rounds was slower than some to issue a response to the events in Charlottesville, where one counter-protester was killed.

Since those events, Rounds hasn't pulled many punches in denouncing the racist rhetoric of the alt-right.

"I don't think they have the compassion they need for other races, I don't think they reflect an American value that says, 'We're in this together,' and I think that's what they're missing," Rounds told The Daily Republic this week. "I don't think there's a place for their approach in America anymore, and there really never was."

Rounds was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 and served as South Dakota's governor in the years prior, representing a state in which 9 percent of its citizens are Native American. And he said he's learned some Native Americans have concerns about race relations.

Rounds suggested people talk to their children about the ways people are diverse, recognize their differences and celebrate how people across the cultural spectrum have come together to form America. And, he said, more is accomplished when focusing on areas race relations can be improved rather than highlighting the bad.

That doesn't mean people should ignore history, Rounds said.

"But you've also got to recognize that we do have a history in our country of challenging race relations," Rounds said.

With health care and tax reform on the table, as well as Rounds' focus on updating the appropriations process in Congress, he doesn't think the logjam of issues will take away from addressing race relations in the nation. He said race relations should never be "put on the backburner."

"It's not easy, but if we rise to the challenge, then we improve things," Rounds said. "It's when we don't rise to the challenge and start to recognize the good in other people and their sense of injury sometimes, that maybe you don't get the best outcome, maybe you don't get the best result."

Rounds was also one of many members of Congress asked throughout the week to comment on President Donald Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville, to which he said "The way the president reacts will reflect upon the president."

And he offered a piece of advice to those seeking executive office that he learned from his predecessor.

"Bill Janklow, who was the former governor of South Dakota, told me when I became governor, he said, 'The one thing that people will always remember is not your education policy, no your ag policy, not your roads and bridges, they're going to remember how you respond in an emergency situation,' " Rounds said. "And I think the same thing holds true at the national level."