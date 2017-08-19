Core co-op comes together for a new beginning

"My goal really for the first year is just to re-establish what's important, that we're here for the schools, students, communities and teachers," Core Director Valerie Johnson said.

The cooperative, which will provide special education services to approximately 400 children in 12 area school districts, replaces the Mid-Central Educational Cooperative, which dissolved in June.

In April 2016, the Mid-Central member schools voted to dissolve the cooperative following scandal and tragedy in 2015 involving Scott and Nicole Westerhuis and other employees.

Additionally, two former Mid-Central employees are facing felony charges for their alleged roles in helping cover up the Westerhuis' theft of funds. The two former Mid-Central employees had served as director and interim business manager.

But despite some loose associations with Mid-Central, like being housed in the former Mid-Central building and acting as fiscal agent for a statewide distance learning program Mid-Central used to oversee, Johnson said Core is a "separate entity."

Johnson distributed dragonfly pendants to each Core employee to signify the differences between the two cooperatives, as the insect is recognized around the world as a symbol of change.

And Core's 12 member districts, which were all members of Mid-Central, will see familiar faces this year, as 16 of 21 full-time Core staff members formerly worked for Mid-Central.

Core's speech therapists will each travel to two school districts, while occupational therapists will be responsible for six, school psychologists will have three and the physical therapist travels to all 12 schools.

The number of schools each employee goes to is dependent upon how many students in each school needs specific attention, Johnson said.

A school psychologist from Wagner, Kristi Kafka is one of the former Mid-Central employees now employed by Core, and she, too, said she's ready to put past mishaps behind and return students' needs to the forefront.

And it was never much of a question whether she would want to join the Core cooperative after tragedy struck and dismantled Mid-Central.

"My heart ... said to stay," Kafka said. "It's like being at a wedding and you see this young couple and you start to think about their future. That's kind of what this co-op is — it's a new beginning and new opportunity to do good things, to sow good seeds and watch them grow."

Similarly, south central South Dakota's educational cooperative history didn't scare away Paige Schumake, a recent Omaha, Nebraska-based Creighton University graduate.

An occupational therapist who helps students become more functional doing everyday tasks like zipping coats and carrying a lunch tray, Schumake said she wanted to pursue her budding career in a small, rural community. So when the opportunity to work at Core arose, she jumped on it.

"I wanted to help kids grow in the areas they need to grow in," she said. "The rest of it doesn't matter."

Healing

In the coming months, some minor alterations will be made inside and out of the Core building, including painting the building and adding new signage, Johnson said. But, for the most part, the building will remain as-is, because it was already set up to house an education co-op.

And, if an outside district were to approach Core and ask to become a member, Johnson said she and the cooperative's board of directors would consider. Adding new schools and additional services would be dependent upon whether Core could provide the proper staffing, and if additions would positively impact students.

For now, though, Johnson said she's relishing in Core's early success and has received a "tremendous" amount of support from the community.

"People are excited we're getting this back together and that those services will be there," Johnson said. "They want to see some positive things to bring about healing."