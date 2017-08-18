Mitchell school board members apologize for meeting error

In a meeting held Monday, the five-person school board held a short discussion and voted on the consent agenda, which included an item approving conflict of interest disclosures and waivers.

The conflict of interest policy, which is in place due to South Dakota Codified Law 3-23-6, is to avoid administrators and school board members from having an interest in a contract or receiving any direct benefit.

Five disclosures were placed in front of the school board to review and approve, including two from members Kevin Kenkel and Matt Christiansen. Following a short discussion, all five members voted to approve the consent agenda.

After voting, the board — including it's parliamentarian, Superintendent Joe Graves — realized the error of allowing Kenkel and Christiansen voting on their own conflicts.

"It was a parliamentary oversight," Christiansen said. "There were enough votes without mine and Kenkel's. We can't undo it and vote on it unfortunately."

The conflict of interest for Kenkel and Christiansen revolves around their employers, as Kenkel is employed with Dakota Wesleyan University and Christiansen works for Avera and is an adjunct professor for DWU. Both DWU and Avera have contracts with the Mitchell School District.

Christiansen said there was "obviously no ill intent' and it simply slipped past everybody, including Graves. As parliamentarian, Kenkel and Christiansen said it was his responsibility to make sure the school board follows rules and procedures.

Graves previously admitted and apologized for the mistake, admitting it should not have been listed under the consent agenda. And according to Kenkel, there isn't much more to say on the subject.

"We will do better in the future," Kenkel said. " ... I apologize for any errors in judgment that we made."