Two injured in Mitchell car vs. bike crash

As they were crossing, the bike was struck by a vehicle operated by an adult male traveling north at the intersection, according to Mitchell Police Sgt. Joel Reinesch.

The child on the front of the bike was able to jump off and sustained minor scrapes, Reinesch said, and the bike’s operator appeared to have injuries to his arm or wrist area, but was not transported by ambulance to the hospital.

According to information given to police, the car had stopped at the intersection prior to the crash.

The determination of which party had the right of way at the intersection remains under investigation, so Reinesch declined to release names of those involved.

The car sustained light cosmetic damage, Reinesch said, while the bike’s front tire and rim were bent in the crash.