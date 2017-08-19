And while he also has family in the area, Holzbauer wasn't about to miss out on watching the sun being completely blocked by the moon.

"This is once in 100 years, and I probably won't make the next one," Holzbauer said with a laugh. "We'll all be there, there's no question about it."

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking all or a portion of the sun and casting a shadow — and all of North America will be treated to the sight on Monday.

To witness one of nature's "most awe-inspiring sights," NASA recommends viewers travel to the path of totality — an approximately 70-mile wide stretch that begins at Lincoln Beach, Oregon, and ends near Charleston, South Carolina.

This path is where the moon will completely cover the sun, while those outside of this path will see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers a portion of the sun.

In Mitchell, a total eclipse will not be seen, but observers — wearing proper eyewear — can experience it at 92 percent, beginning at 11:35 a.m. with a peak at 12:58 p.m.

And Holzbauer isn't the only area individual interested in viewing the event, as several residents, and even a few clubs, are setting up viewing parties for the big event.

One of these groups includes the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Mitchell, who spent Tuesday learning about the path, history, science and safety of the solar eclipse, under the instruction of Michael Farney, professor of mathematics and astronomy at Dakota Wesleyan University.

For Farney, Monday's eclipse is an "amazing coincidence," and he plans on traveling to Orin, Wyoming, to view it, bringing mostly himself and little equipment.

"It is truly amazing, and this will happen only for a few thousands of years before the Earth and moon will of course shift their alignments slightly and we'll no longer be able to see eclipses," Farney said. "We'll still get an eclipse, but not these wonderful, glorious totals."

Educating the youngsters

Holding up a telescope, all eyes were on Farney Thursday night.

Approximately 40 children and their parents attended Farney's solar eclipse presentation this week at Dakota Wesleyan, which was called "After Dark." During this, Farney and Joan Lubben, associate professor of mathematics, showed off four types of models within the solar system.

Explaining several facts, including how the sun is 400 times larger than the moon, Farney said it's important to educate children on the importance of the universe and how "incredible" Monday's eclipse will be.

"We're in a remarkable point of time and space. We are the lucky people who get to see a true eclipse when the moon covers the sun," Farney said. "We get to see the glowing corona of the sun, the chromosphere of the sun — which is the sun's atmosphere — and tons of fire shooting out from the chromosphere. How wonderful it is this astronomy lesson we are so blessed to have?"

Monday's eclipse will be similar to the 1971 partial eclipse, according to Lubben, which was also viewable at approximately 91 percent in Mitchell.

The last time a total eclipse occurred in Mitchell was Aug. 7, 1869, Lubben and Farney explained, after going to NASA's website for specifics. And Lubben said that total eclipses occur "a couple times a year," but they typically take place over Antarctica or other "hard places to get to."

To help the attendees understand even more, Farney and Lubben brought supplies for children and their parents to build a model of the sun, Earth and moon Thursday night to take home.

And all the while, he stressed the importance of Monday's event.

"You've got to see this for yourself," Farney said. "You've got to realize where you are in the universe, our home address in the Milky Way."

And that's exactly what Holzbauer plans to do. Along with his family, they're already gearing up for Monday's event — along with hundreds of other people.

Traveling down to Kansas City, Holzbauer said he's seen not only a lot of advertisements and signs with solar eclipse information, he's seen a lot of traffic.

But it's not surprising, as just like Holzbauer, many are interested in viewing this "extraordinary" event.

"It's once in a lifetime issue deal," Holzbauer said. "I definitely want to view it."

Get the gear

A day of enjoying the eclipse shouldn't be followed by a trip to the optometrist.

Looking directly at the solar eclipse can be dangerous and unsafe, and officials, including NASA, are advising viewers to purchase "eclipse glasses" compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

"Do not look at it with the unaided eye," Farney said persistently Thursday night.

Vendors in Mitchell area include Casey's General Store and Wal-Mart. Or potential buyers can opt for shopping online for the special glasses or solar viewers.

To ensure the supplier's glasses or viewer is ISO-compliant, check with the American Astronomical Society's website, which includes a list of reputable vendors.

For those who are unable to get the glasses, Farney and Lubben suggest making a pinhole eclipse box. Basic supplies include a cardboard box or tube, scissors, duct tape, aluminum foil, pin, knife and paper. For further instructions on this "old school" viewing, Lubben suggests doing an online search on how to construct the box.

Area events

• Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from the Mitchell area will be meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday to view the eclipse as a group. The viewing will take place at Dakota Wesleyan University's practice field, south of the Corrigan Health Sciences Center.

• A public viewing of the solar eclipse will also be held outside of the Corrigan Health Sciences Center on Dakota Wesleyan's campus. The university's Math Club will have two telescopes set up at the southeast side of the building, along with additional "eclipse glasses" for attendees to share. Anybody wishing to bring and set up their own telescope is welcome to do so.