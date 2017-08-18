Friday need-to-know: 5 stories

1. A poor ag economy and wet weather resulted in lower attendance at Dakotafest in Mitchell.

2. The Mitchell High School football team brought a former star back into the fold, this time as a coach.

3. Dakota Wesleyan University's $1.2 million theater is open and ready for students.

4. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, a former governor of South Dakota, won't endorse a primary candidate in 2018 for the position he once held.

5. At least 13 people died in a terror attack in Spain, including at least one American citizen.