    Friday need-to-know: 5 stories

    By Daily Republic News Today at 10:13 a.m.
    Crowds navigate the muddy paths of Dakotafest on its final day. Because of the rain, attendance numbers were lower than normal. (Sara Bertsch / Republic)

    Here are five stories to know Thursday:

    1. A poor ag economy and wet weather resulted in lower attendance at Dakotafest in Mitchell.

    2. The Mitchell High School football team brought a former star back into the fold, this time as a coach.

    3. Dakota Wesleyan University's $1.2 million theater is open and ready for students.

    4. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, a former governor of South Dakota, won't endorse a primary candidate in 2018 for the position he once held.

    5. At least 13 people died in a terror attack in Spain, including at least one American citizen.

