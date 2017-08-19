Around the Region: Presho, Platte and Stickney

In its third year of broadcasts, Raider Live has generated enough money through advertisements and sponsorships to cover costs associated with creating the services through Sports Ticket Live, and the school will make approximately $2,500 this year.

The school is considering a career and technical education class or club to generate more interest in Raider Live.

— The Lyman County Herald

Platte

POOL COMMITTEE NAMED HOMETOWN HERO: For its work fundraising for the town's new pool that opened over the summer, the Platte Pool Committee has been selected as Modern Woodmen of America's hometown hero of 2017.

A ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Platte Swimming Pool. Lunch will be served and everyone is welcome.

— The Platte Enterprise

Stickney

VAN DEN OEVER HONORED FOR 45 YEARS WITH FIRE DEPARTMENT: The Stickney Volunteer Fire Department recently honored Roger Van Den Oever for 45 service to the department. He became a member in 1972 and was given a Golden Boy Firefighter Edition 22 caliber rifle.

— Stickney Argus