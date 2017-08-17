LifeQuest honors longtime employees in annual dinner meeting
LifeQuest held its 32nd annual dinner meeting Thursday, honoring employees and board members.
One employee, Carol Schoenfelder, was the lone staff member celebrating 30 years. She is a direct support professional for Career Connections at LifeQuest.
Others honored were staff members with five years of service: Ann Aalbers, Kylee Burdick, Amy Hotchkiss, Liz Richmond, Elise Wibben; members with 10 years: Carol Anderson, Cindy Chance, Bobbi Huber, Julie Plooster, Mary Lou Tollefson; members with 15 years: Sharyl Burmeister, Karie Harris, Darla McGuire; members with 20 years: Julie Gregory, Jane Palmquist, Kathy Pickner and Sheri VanOverschelde.
The LifeQuest Foundation also honored the late Paul Tobin. Earlier this year, the Tobin family held a gathering announcing a donation worth approximately $250,000 from his estate.