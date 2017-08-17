LifeQuest honors longtime employees in annual dinner meeting

Others honored were staff members with five years of service: Ann Aalbers, Kylee Burdick, Amy Hotchkiss, Liz Richmond, Elise Wibben; members with 10 years: Carol Anderson, Cindy Chance, Bobbi Huber, Julie Plooster, Mary Lou Tollefson; members with 15 years: Sharyl Burmeister, Karie Harris, Darla McGuire; members with 20 years: Julie Gregory, Jane Palmquist, Kathy Pickner and Sheri VanOverschelde.

The LifeQuest Foundation also honored the late Paul Tobin. Earlier this year, the Tobin family held a gathering announcing a donation worth approximately $250,000 from his estate.