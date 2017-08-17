Wagner officers raise $3K for man injured helping officer
WAGNER — A pile cow of feces symbolized almost $3,500 on Thursday night in Wagner.
The Wagner Police Department sponsored a fundraiser in which people bought squares on a large board, and on Thursday night the owner of the square the cow defecated on won $1,700, half of the total raised. The winner, Ken Cotton, forfeited his winnings, so the total amount raised, $3,480, will go to a local resident who stepped in to help a Wagner officer who was being assaulted in June.
When Officer James Flynn attempted to arrest, Jubal Grant Jr. on June 2, Grant allegedly fought back, taking the officer’s Taser, and tried to Tase him. As the struggle progressed, a bystander, 53-year-old Wayne Joseph, attempted to assist the officer and was also assaulted, resulting in various broken ribs. As a result, Joseph, a construction worker, is unable to work for 13 weeks.
“It’s very important to have the community support for him because what he did for us was amazing,” Wagner Police Officer Brian McGuire said.