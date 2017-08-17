Wagner officers raise $3K for man injured helping officer

When Officer James Flynn attempted to arrest, Jubal Grant Jr. on June 2, Grant allegedly fought back, taking the officer’s Taser, and tried to Tase him. As the struggle progressed, a bystander, 53-year-old Wayne Joseph, attempted to assist the officer and was also assaulted, resulting in various broken ribs. As a result, Joseph, a construction worker, is unable to work for 13 weeks.

“It’s very important to have the community support for him because what he did for us was amazing,” Wagner Police Officer Brian McGuire said.