In 2016 and 2014, Dakotafest drew in approximately 29,000 attendees, while 2015 saw around 28,550, Castro said. And this year will be about the same.

“The weather was a contributing factor, so yesterday I believe we were a little bit down from day two of last year. That’s to be expected with nothing but rain the entire day,” Castro said about Wednesday’s wet weather. “However, we still had a great day, and quite a few people came out.”

A total of 515 exhibitors were present at this year’s Dakotafest, and Castro said she’s heard many comments about the quality of the event despite with the state of the agriculture industry.

“It's always a concern with what the farm economy is going to do, but I think they all realize even in a down economy, they want to make sure they’re available for customers,” Castro said.

While attendance may be slightly down from last year, Castro said there was a large presence from families as the group added more child-friendly events, including pig races.

For one continuing attendee, Dakotafest is a “great event,” and one he’ll continue to return.

“It’s a good opportunity to meet people,” said Frank Kloucek, a Scotland farmer who has attended Dakotafest for several years.

Kloucek cited the Northwest Veterinary and Supply presentation and talks with South Dakota’s congressional delegates as some of his favorites each year.

IDEAg Group is already working on next year’s Dakotafest. Future show dates include Aug. 21-23, 2018, Aug. 20-22, 2019 and Aug. 18-20, 2020.

“It was a really successful show again this year,” Castro said. “We love being out in Mitchell, and we love the show.”