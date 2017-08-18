Rounds declines to endorse 2018 GOP primary candidates

“I don’t think it’s the right thing for me as a sitting senator to, first of all, suggest to the rest of the people that they should choose one over the other, they’re very good people,” Rounds said.

Rounds has ties to two top Republican candidates in the 2018 field, having served in Congress alongside U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and appointing state Attorney General Marty Jackley to office in 2009. The other declared Republicans include former State Rep. Lora Hubbel and Sioux Falls-based Terry LaFleur, and Burke-based State Sen. Billie Sutton is the only declared Democrat.

“I kind of look at it as a white picket fence,” Rounds said. “I’m going to sit on this white picket fence and I’m going to stay there, because I want to work with whoever comes forward, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Rounds said, however, that he expects to endorse a candidate after the primary.

The former state legislator, governor and now U.S. senator also intends to stay out of the GOP primary for U.S. House of Representative. The winner of the November 2018 election will replace Noem in the House.

A former Rounds staffer, chief of staff for Daugaard and a former Public Utilities Commission member, Mitchell-based Dusty Johnson will square off with S.D. Secretary of State Shantel Krebs in the Republican primary. Recently retired Salem-based circuit court judge Tim Bjorkman and Rapid City-based Chris Martian have declared to run in the Democratic primary. Independent George Hendrickson has also announced his intention to run for office.

While Johnson once worked for Rounds and Rounds worked with Krebs while she was a state legislator during his gubernatorial tenure, he said he won’t endorse either candidate. Earlier this year, Daugaard backed Johnson in the House of Representatives primary battle.

Though he’s staying out of the race, Rounds is impressed by the slate of Republican candidates set for 2018’s primary.

“I’ve got really positive personal relationships with all of them, and I’ve told each of them that while I am supportive of each of them, I’m not going to publicly tell anybody to vote one way or the other on them,” Rounds said about the four notable Republican candidates.