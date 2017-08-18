Locals again voice disapproval of Highway 50 lane reduction

But when the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) presented a similar plan in August 2015, locals voiced concern.

And at a Wednesday night public meeting, locals again showed disapproval for lane reduction, SDDOT Planning Engineer Mark Malone said.

“It seems like there’s definitely some opposition to the proposals, but there are some folks that are supportive of the project,” he said. “But the thing is, when you’re in the public meeting, the loud voices are the ones opposed and you don’t hear the people giving support until they’re done speaking.”

Many didn’t believe change was needed on the roadway and that the project would create safety hazards.

But DOT data says the opposite.

The department annually looks at statewide numbers of highway crashes and the areas where they occur most, and two in April 2016 in the area of the proposed project caught officials’ attention. The two, two-vehicle crashes resulted in minor injuries but occurred in the same week at nearly the same location, and the proposed highway alterations would provide more safety, Malone said.

“We don’t just go out and say, ‘We’re going to take lanes away because we want to,’ ” he said. “From the history we have, experience we have and our expertise, this is what can and should be done to promote safety, and there’s a strong and good reason we’re doing what we’re doing. We’re trying to save lives.”

The likely culprit of some of the issues, Malone said, is the combination of east-west and north-south traffic can confuse motorists and create dangerous situations. The many-side roads force drivers to make several “judgments and decisions” in a short distance.

Anticipated to start in 2022, Malone said traffic would continue through the area during construction, with vehicles sharing a two-lane highway. But because the project is not currently part of any official plans, there are no hard deadlines for the DOT to follow. Public input will be accepted until August 31, at which time officials will review the public’s comments and determine if any more information needs to be gathered before moving forward.

But because the DOT took two years to gather extra data since it first proposed the project in 2015, Malone said he hopes an official decision about whether to complete the project is made in the coming months.