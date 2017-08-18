The theater is located on the south side of Dakota Discovery Museum, and with school starting Monday, Executive Vice President Theresa Kriese can't wait for students to see what's new.

"It's always nice to have a project done. It's fun to start, and it's great to see the end," she said.

The 5,000-square-foot space houses a black-box theater — which can hold up to 150 seats — a scene shop, office space, dressing rooms and a green room. And what Kriese said students and faculty are most excited for includes the state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, which couldn't be accommodated in Hughes Hall, where the Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Theatre was housed.

Hughes Hall was built in 1912 and holds the Patten-Wing Theatre, which allowed for approximately 50 seats. But the new facility will triple that, and also host a variety of theater styles, including theater-in-the-round, thrust theater, proscenium theater and alley theater.

A formal dedication for the theater will be held in conjunction with Dakota Wesleyan's homecoming, called Blue and White Days, at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Like other major building projects in recent years, Kriese anticipates nothing but positive impacts will be seen from the theater, including campus enrollment.

"It never hurts to have a new facility," she said. "When we put the science center on, it boosted enrollment, when we put wellness center on, it boosted enrollment. Every time we have a new facility ... it's beneficial."

As work began on the theater, the campus also decided to update the museum, which will include a welcome center for students.

The revamped welcome center will be a multi-year project, Kriese said, and she hopes it will be completed in the next 18 to 24 months. The first phase includes a wall depicting the school's history through photographs from the campus archives and information from DWU alumnus James McLaird. McLaird wrote "The Dakota Wesleyan University Memory Book: 1885-2015."

The welcome center will house the development and alumni office, too, Kriese said, and will be a place for potential students to first visit.

"Our vision for this center is to have an area where someone comes to visit campus, that's where we'll direct them to," she said.

Line-up set

School begins for Dakota Wesleyan at 8 a.m. on Monday.

And with the new theater complete, the 2017-18 season has also been set. This year's shows include "A DWU Musical Revue: A Look Back at Past Years of DWU Musicals" at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.; "Art by Yazmina Reza" at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 12; and "Tartuffe" by Molière at 7:30 p.m. on March 16,17, 23 and 24 with a 2 p.m. showing on March 18 and 25.