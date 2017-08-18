And this week, Thomas began to see work at the junction.

"I drive by there all the time, so I've been waiting and watching," Thomas said. "As soon as I saw signs of work on the curve, I knew right away what it was going to be."

Mike was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 when he prepared to turn southbound on Highway 37, which is when authorities believe he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and struck an electrical pole. In an investigation following the crash, in which McCreight, of Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities determined alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash.

Thomas believes the only other explanation for the crash is that her father was unfamiliar with the roadway, and didn't realize how quickly the curve was approaching in the dark.

Originally, the project that will add three light poles in the area was slated to be completed by the end of spring, but fell behind schedule and now will likely be completed in the next few weeks, Thomas said.

Thomas' hope is that the project will keep others safe, and keep families from having to experience a tragedy at the intersection like her family has.

And the state Department of Transportation's support has been instrumental, she said.

"I don't know if (the DOT) realizes how important what they do is. You wouldn't think putting lights up would have an impact on somebody," Thomas said. "But when you lose a loved one, something as simple as lights makes all the difference."