Thursday need-to-know: 5 stories
Here are five stories to know Thursday:
1. Check out the Daily Republic Sports feature called Prep Focus. Meet inaugural Prep Focus athlete Andy McCance.
2. South Dakota's congressional delegation visited Dakotafest Wednesday. Here's what they had to say about the upcoming farm bill.
3. The Mitchell United Way's Day of Caring kicked off with 204 volunteers on Wednesday.
4. The Winner Warriors are back and ready for another football title.
5. Lake Mitchell could cost as much as $30 million to restore, not that Mayor Jerry Toomey is interested in spending that much.