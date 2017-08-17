Search
    Thursday need-to-know: 5 stories

    By Daily Republic News Today at 9:52 a.m.
    Gregory quarterback Andy McCance cocks his arm to pass during a 2016 prep football game in Gregory. (Matt Gade/Republic)

    Here are five stories to know Thursday:

    1.  Check out the Daily Republic Sports feature called Prep Focus. Meet inaugural Prep Focus athlete Andy McCance.

    2. South Dakota's congressional delegation visited Dakotafest Wednesday. Here's what they had to say about the upcoming farm bill.

    3. The Mitchell United Way's Day of Caring kicked off with 204 volunteers on Wednesday.

    4. The Winner Warriors are back and ready for another football title. 

    5. Lake Mitchell could cost as much as $30 million to restore, not that Mayor Jerry Toomey is interested in spending that much.

