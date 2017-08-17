While the Mitchell Parks and Recreation Board heard preliminary feedback on a master plan for the department, Toomey acknowledged the restoration of Lake Mitchell could cost as much as $30 million.

"It could be that much, especially if you had to dredge it," Toomey said during the Tuesday meeting at the Mitchell Recreation Center.

And a recent survey presented Tuesday showed Mitchell residents are willing to buy into a lake improvement plan.

According to a recent survey of 203 respondents, more than one-third said they would put money into lake repairs if they each had $100 to invest in the parks department. The survey was before the "negative press" about the condition of the lake, according to Leon Younger of PROS Consulting. The poor condition of the lake, however, has been an issue for decades.

Toomey's Tuesday comment came as Younger, president of Indianapolis-based PROS Consulting, ran the board through survey data acquired recently about the Mitchell Parks and Recreation Department. In February, the city commissioned a $59,950 master plan from PROS, with only Councilman Mel Olson voting against the plan.

On Wednesday, Toomey said a $30 million expense to fix Lake Mitchell isn't an option in his mind, unless the 60 or 70 percent of the funding came from federal dollars. But he said he's heard people discuss the $30 million figure to improve the lake.

"It's just a number that I had heard out there on the street," Toomey said Wednesday. "And I had done some digging, looking on the internet, and I have seen that where some lakes have cost $30 (million) or $40 million."

The city is awaiting word from Omaha-based Fyra Engineering that will provide a data model isolating the causes of the algae issues at the lake. The $73,725 report from Fyra is expected this fall, and the city sporadically discouraged contact with the lake throughout the summer due to potentially dangerous levels of algae.

The final plan from PROS Consulting is also expected this fall.

As far as what Younger learned was the department's glaring need, a question posed by Board President Ryan Tupper, Younger said the city should take care of what it has.

"The glaring need is being able to take care of what you already own," Younger said.