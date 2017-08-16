"Estate planning for farmers is different," Voss said Wednesday at Dakotafest in Mitchell during a seminar. "The farm means so much for those who reside there. It is a home, a heritage and a business all wrapped up into one."

Voss explained one of the biggest mistakes is owners wait until it is too late to plan. To create a legacy transition plan can take longer than five years.

Voss and Thury cautioned owners from simply giving their property and assets away. They urged farm or ranch owners to think first about who would be the next person to properly own the business and who would want to see it succeed.

Establishing trusts can be a valuable resource, Voss explained. But having a trust is not always enough. Allocating an attorney and health care agent can be essential when a farm or ranch owner can not make a decision regarding the business. Additionally, as owners get older, it is important to set up a plan for long-term medical care, should it be needed, said Thury.

Voss and Thury recognize that setting up an estate plan is unique for each individual.

"It is difficult to find the right assistance because it is an emotional and complicated process," said Candice Lockner, of Ree Heights, who attended the seminar. Lockner is currently planning to sell her father's estate and also planning for her own legacy transition.

Thury ended the presentation by reminding the audience that farming and ranching is a sophisticated business. To prevent spending more later, she encouraged farm owners to start making a plan for the future now.