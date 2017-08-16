Edith Koerner-Smith, 46, was arrested on three felony charges and five misdemeanors.

On July 18, Koerner-Smith allegedly tried to prevent Leland Hofer from leaving his residence. He eventually was able to leave but when he returned, Koerner-Smith was sitting on the steps holding a corn knife, court documents state. When Hofer attempted to go back inside his residence, Koerner-Smith allegedly started to threaten him with the knife.

Shortly after, Koerner-Smith's husband, Arlo Koerner, arrived at Hofer's residence. Koerner-Smith allegedly threatened both Hofer and Koerner with the knife. She also hit her husband in the mouth, court documents state. When police tried to take Koerner-Smith into custody, she ran away.

Police found Koerner-Smith the next day, after she tried to lock herself in a pickup truck. She was found with a drug pipe in her possession, court documents state.

Koerner-Smith was charged on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. She is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Additionally Koerner-Smith was charged on two counts of threatening law enforcement or family, one count of resisting arrest and one count of simple assault, all Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in jail and a $ 2,000 fine.