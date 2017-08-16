Mitchell Veterans Park dedication delayed
Difficulty obtaining granite for various aspects of the Mitchell Veterans Park has forced its dedication back eight months.
Formerly expected to be dedicated Sept. 9, officials now expect a May 26 ceremony.
Veterans Park Committee Chairman Lyndon Overweg said there was difficulty obtaining the black granite needed to complete the donor wall and Killed in Action Wall, despite the majority of the project's work already completed.
Along with the KIA and donor walls, the park — located on the corner of First Avenue and Main Street — also features landscape work and a water feature. The park's total cost is more than $360,000.