School supply drive to benefit Stickney students in need

On Tuesday night, the Stickney chapter of Modern Woodmen of America hosted a school supply drive at 281 Diner to gather supplies for students who would otherwise go to school empty handed.

By the end of the night, approximately $245 worth of supplies were gathered with enough pencils for every student in kindergarten through sixth grade to have a few, said Modern Woodmen member Deb Dethlefsen. Any supplies that are not distributed during the first day of classes will be saved for later in the year when students' stock of supplies begin to diminish, Dethlefsen said.

"School starts (today) and a lot of parents have been saying they haven't had a chance to shop or couldn't afford to right now," Dethlefsen said. "So it's nice to be able to say things are handled and kids don't have to worry."

And, for Dethlefsen, whose kids are out of school, the opportunity to shop for supplies was a fun walk down memory lane.

But the impact Modern Woodmen's event will have on some students is what means the most, she said.

"We just wanted to make a difference and help some of those kids," Dethlefsen said. "I think we did that, and that's a good feeling."